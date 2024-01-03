(FOX40.COM) — The annual Pig Bowl Guns and Hoses tackle football game that features a matchup between Sacramento-area police officers and fire fighters is returning later this month.

The upcoming game will be played at 1 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Sacramento City Colleges, Hughes Stadium.

The 2024 event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sacramento’s first pig bowl game.

Since its inception, the Guns and Hoses football game has served as a charity event. The annual game is considered the longest running non-profit public safety charity game in the United States.

According to the Pig Bowl website, the game has raised approximately $1.6 million to local charities.

Organizers of this year’s game said their goal is to donate over $150,000 to non-profits in the Sacramento area.

“Another mission for this event is to honor the fallen officers and firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and serving our community,” the Pig Bowl website reads.

Before kickoff at 1 p.m., the event will feature a kids safety fair that begins at 11 a.m.

Tickets for the game start at $25 and are available online.

History of the game

The first official Pig Bowl in Sacramento was played in 1975 and was attended by over 32,000 people.

The idea for the game came after a small group of police officers got together for a football scrimmage in January 1974.

The game’s name officially changed 21 years ago, becoming known as Guns and Hoses, pitting law enforcement against fire service. The law enforcement team is known as the “Hogs” and the fire service team is nicknamed the “Dogs.”

“These first responders take their personal time to prepare throughout the year for this great game,” the Pig Bowl website reads. “They enjoy their team practice sessions during the month of January while reuniting with old friends and making new ones.”