(FOX40.COM) — As trees and neighborhoods get lit up for the holidays throughout Sacramento, the Sacramento State Planetarium is hosting a myriad of events during December, including a Pink Floyd-inspired show that sold out last month.

“IT’S BACK! After years of requests, the Sac State Planetarium premiered “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon” last month to excited sold-out audiences,” the university wrote on its website.

•Video Above: Coverage of solar eclipse party hosted by Sacramento State in October

It continued, “We are bringing it back this month with two other great shows, “JWST: 2023” and “Mystery of the Christmas Star.”

Pink Floyd is an English rock band that became famous in the 70s and is credited with being one of the first British psychedelic groups and a leading band for the “progressive rock” genre.

At the Sacramento State Planetarium, one of the band’s most famous albums, “The Dark Side of the Moon,” will be played alongside visuals for each track, according to the university.

“This fantastic sensory experience is a 42-minute long show whose audio is the full ten-track album ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ by Pink Floyd – nothing more, and certainly nothing less,” read a description of the event on the university’s website.

The description continued, “The music is accompanied by visuals for each track. Some [are] futuristically looking forward, and others [will be] a retro acknowledgment to Pink Floyd’s visual history, all relating to a time and space experience,”

Another event hosted by the planetarium, titled “Mystery of the Christmas Star,” will “turn back the astronomical clock” and allow attendees to see what the skies looked like around the time of Jesus’ birth.

Providing details on the event, Sacramento State said, “With our understanding of these transient phenomena, we will turn back the astronomical clock over 2,000 years and get a glimpse of what the night skies looked like around the time of the birth of Jesus of Nazareth.”

“[Let’s] see if we can use our knowledge to try and decipher the Mystery of the Christmas Star!” the university added.

Below is a breakdown of ticket pricing and showtimes for the events that the Sacramento State Planetarium will host during December.

Tickets for all events will be available for purchase on Dec. 4 at noon.

Showtimes for Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon

The “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon,” show, will be available at the following times. (The show’s presenters are italicized.)

Sunday, December 10th at 7:30 PM with Laura Lege

Friday, December 15th at 8:30 PM with Kyle Watters

Saturday, December 16th at 6:00 PM with Kyle Watters

Sunday, December 17th, 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM with Laura Lege

All tickets are $17 ($15 ticket + $2 per ticket charge).

Showtimes for Mystery of the Christmas Star

The “Mystery of the Christmas Star,” show, will be available at the following times. (The show’s presenters are italicized.)

Friday, December 8th at 7:30 PM with Rodolfo Barniol Duran

Saturday, December 9th at 1:00 PM with Kyle Watters

Sunday, December 10th at 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM with Chris Taylor

Sunday, December 10th at 6:00 PM with Laura Lege

Friday, December 15th at 5:30 PM and 7:00 PM with Kyle Watters

Saturday, December 16th at 3:00 PM with Kyle Watters

Kids 12 and under and Sacramento State students can attend this show for free, all you must do is claim your ticket.

General admission is $7 ($5 ticket + $2 per ticket charge).