(KTXL) — Two separate groups of migrants have been flown into Sacramento unexpectedly and dropped off in the past few days.

The two flights originated out of El Paso, Texas, but state officials believe that another state could be responsible for sending the dozens of migrants to California.

Here is what we know.

The Sacramento Catholic Diocese said 16 migrants were dropped off at their doorstep on Friday, June 2.

According to Attorney General Rob Bonta, it appears they were transported from Texas to New Mexico before being boarded onto a private chartered jet and flown to Sacramento.

Documents the migrants had with them appear to be from Florida, Bonta said.

According to authorities, the migrants were brought to Sacramento with the promise of being brought to another migrant center where they would be provided jobs and other free support.

A group of about 20 migrants were flown to Sacramento Executive Airport on Monday, June 5, according to Bonta’s office.

Sacramento County spokesperson Kim Nava said the migrants were taken to a religious institution where county social service workers would assess the migrant’s needs.

A witness who saw the flight come in said it appeared the migrants were “just happy to be away from wherever they came from.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom had some pointed words for Gov. Ron DeSantis as state officials believe the flights may have been planned by Florida officials, similar to a flight in September 2022 that flew several migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

“State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice, it is immoral and disgusting,” Bonta wrote in a news release following the first flight that arrived in Sacramento.