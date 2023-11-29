(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento City Council made a unanimous vote during their meeting on Tuesday to approve the conditional use permits and site plans for a La Familia Opportunity Center in Sacramento.

The approved 25,000-square-foot training center will be located west of Franklin Boulevard between 37th and 38th Avenues on a vacant 2.2-acre plot.

La Familia Counseling Center’s plans for its new location include providing a training career center, parenting workshops, mental health services, satellite health services, community health services, youth programs, older adult programs and occasional community events.

In June 2022, the City Council approved $2 million in funding to pay off the property and construct the infrastructure needed for the first phase of the project.

The project is currently laid out in two phases, with the first phase including an 8,145-square-foot training center.

According to the project plans, the training center will include a computer lab, open workspace, training kitchen, training rooms and more.

Phase 2 of the project will include a two-story 8,479 square-foot building that will be connected to the training center with a first-floor hallway.

The two-story building will house much of the general healthcare facilities on the first floor and the second floor will have multiple therapy suites, a large open meeting space and more.

La Familia has not shared when they plan to break ground on the new project or an expected completion date of the first phase.