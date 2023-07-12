(KTXL) — Rapper Playboi Carti announced a headlining fall tour on Wednesday with a stop in Sacramento.

The hip-hop artist’s “Antagonist Tour” is coming to the Golden 1 Center on Sept. 15 with rappers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang as supporting acts.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 12 p.m. Fans can sign up for presale tickets on the rapper’s website.

The rapper’s “Antagonist Tour” will be his first headlining tour since 2021, which will have him perform in cities across North America and Europe.

Other California cities Playboi Carti will perform in are San Francisco (Sept. 16), San Diego (Sept. 17) and Los Angeles (Sept. 20,) according to his website.

The tour will begin on Sept. 6 in Denver will other stops across the world including in Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, New York, London, Paris and Amsterdam.