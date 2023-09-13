(FOX40.COM) — Tickets for the Polar Express in Old Sacramento are going to be on sale soon.

Public sales for the popular holiday-themed ride begin on Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. Presale tickets for members of the California State Railroad Museum started on Sept. 5.

The train ride is a family-friendly event where Polar Express characters entertain passengers before boarding for a ride to the “North Pole.” According to the Polar Express website, the train ride consists of seven separate cars pulled by vintage locomotives from the California State Railroad Museum’s collection.

Train rides typically last for an hour and once you arrive at the Eagle Theatre, also known as the “North Pole,” Santa will be waiting.

All departures will take place at the Central Pacific Passenger Station at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. Rides will be conducted from Wednesday through Sunday starting on Nov. 24 and ending on Dec. 20, as well as on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Departures times are 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m., for each day.

The museum suggests guests arrive at least one hour prior to their departure time. The pre-boarding stage will start 40 minutes before departure, the museum said.

To sit in first class, admission is $100 per passenger or $400 per table of four. For coach seats, tickets are $80 per passenger or $240 per table.

There will be no refunds, but ticket exchanges will be based on availability and missed trains can’t be taken later.

According to the museum, children who haven’t reached their second birthday do not need a ticket if they ride on an adult’s lap. Families are encouraged to dress in their warmest pajamas for the ride.