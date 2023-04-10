(KTXL) — A father is facing child endangerment and firearm-related charges after his 3-year-old son shot himself Saturday afternoon, according to Sacramento Police Department.

After 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a 3-year-old shooting himself at the 2000 block of South Avenue in the East Del Paso Heights neighborhood, police said.

Before officers arrived, police said the child had been transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said Monday that the child is in stable condition.

Following an investigation, police said the father was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, improper storage of a firearm and child endangerment charges.