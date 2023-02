(KTXL) — Sacramento Police arrested a man who was accused of attacking a family that was trying to get through a sideshow in Sacramento.

According to police, the sideshow was in the area of Amherst Street and Meadowview Road around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

During the sideshow, police said a man and his juvenile son were assaulted as they reportedly tried to get home.

Police announced on Wednesday that they arrested Antonio Hernandez, 19, on suspicion of felony assault and child endangerment.