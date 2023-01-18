(KTXL) — Police arrested a man on Tuesday who is suspected of robbing students near McClatchy High School on Dec. 19, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said that they identified Keavie Letoria Young Jr, 18, as one of the suspects and “obtained a felony arrest warrant for him.”

In December, McClatchy Principal Andrea Egan said that the robbery took place just a few minutes after students were dismissed from campus as they were making their way down Freeport Boulevard, near the student parking lot.

The students were left “rattled” but unharmed after robbers wearing hoods and medical masks approached the students and then escaped in a black Nissan Altima.

On Monday, detectives located Young in the 2900 Block of Marconi Avenue and arrested him. During the arrest, detectives allegedly found a “stolen concealed, loaded firearm on Young.”

Young was taken and booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

Sacramento Police said they are still investigating the robberies and are trying to identify other suspects.