(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police chief spoke at a news conference Thursday about several recent deadly shootings in the city.

There have been around a dozen shootings in the last week, resulting in six deaths.

According to Lester, 75% of the victims in the shootings were Black or Hispanic and 50% were under age 30.

“I would say this is a bigger problem than just these incidents,” Lester said. “When someone is carrying a gun, there’s usually a long history that’s happened before that point. I think that’s the bigger question: Why is this happening?”

According to Lester, the violence in the city is concentrated in about 7 square miles and they have been trying to prioritize certain areas: Del Paso Heights, Oak Park, Meadowview and Valley Hi.

At the news conference, Lester said the department became one of six cities in the country to be awarded a technical assistance grant with the federal government: The Public Safety Partnership.

“What it does is bring a new level of cooperation and assistance for our city and our police department,” Lester said.

It will be a three-year project with the federal government and federal agencies. Lester said the grant doesn’t provide funding or money, but instead access to resources, experts and support.

“They are actually coming into our department to look and assess and see what we are doing well, areas we can improve on, what types of technology we can use,” Lester said. “And most important, how do we keep our community safe.”

She went on to say that partnerships with local organizations have been doing well and that funding will not only continue but be expanded by $1 million in light of the record police budget that was passed.