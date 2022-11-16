SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police have identified and issued a warrant for the person they suspect is responsible for the sexual assaults that occurred on Sacramento State’s campus on Oct. 6, according to the Sacramento State Police Department.

Police identified Nida Muhammad Niazy, 31, as the suspect. He was previously referred to as “Zayn.”

Courtesy of the Sacramento State Police Department

Niazy is not a student at Sacramento State, according to police.

Police also said that officers from the Sacramento State Police Department attempted to arrest Niazy on Nov. 10, at his home, however, he was not there.

Officers have continued to try and locate Niazy, however, his current whereabouts are unknown. Police are asking anyone who knows Niazy’s whereabouts to contact the police.