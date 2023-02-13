(KTXL) — Sacramento Police are investigating an alleged assault that happened at a sideshow in South Sacramento, according to police and family posts published online.

According to police, the sideshow was in the area of Amherst Street and Meadowview Road around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said that one person was assaulted during the sideshow, which they are investigating.

In an interview with KCRA, a woman says that she was driving with her children in the family’s minivan when they came upon a sideshow.

They were able to get through, but the children’s father was attacked while walking alongside the minivan, and a crowd gathers around the vehicle, leaving it damaged.

In videos shared online, people can be observed pushing the father and damaging the vehicle.

Friends of the family have set up a fundraising website to help the family pay for repairs or a new vehicle.

Police encourage anyone with information about the case to call 916-264-5471.