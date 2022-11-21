(KTXL) — The Los Rios Community College District and law enforcement are investigating a threat made against the Cosumnes River College campus Monday morning, according to college officials.

Administrators from Los Rios Community College District said just after 11:30 a.m., “Earlier today, an individual made a threat of violence against the campus at Cosumnes River College. Los Rios Police Department cannot yet verify the validity of the threat, so we have locked down the campus as a precaution and alerted students, faculty and staff. We will provide an update as soon as one is available.”

Several patrol vehicles and officers were spotted at Cosumnes River College Monday morning after the campus issued a shelter-in-place order.

Just before 11 a.m., an emergency alert was sent out that said “Cosumnes River College EMERGENCY: Shelter in Place immediately. Lock doors and windows immediately and await further information.”

The campus is located in the southeast corner of Sacramento, close to where the city meets the City of Elk Grove, near Center Parkway and Calvine Road.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.