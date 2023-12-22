(FOX40.COM) — The death of two people in a South Sacramento residence is under investigation after their bodies were found on Thursday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers arrived at a home near Meadowgate Drive and De Fer Circle at around 8 p.m. following reports of a disturbance.

Inside the home, officers found a man hanging and were able to get him down and begin CPR.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

In another part of the home, a woman was found with at least one stab wound and was pronounced dead by fire personnel.

Police said they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.