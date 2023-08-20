(FOX40.COM) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Around 8:19 p.m., police said officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of Dixieanne Avenue near the light rail Swanston Station parking lot.

When officers arrived, they located a man with at least one gunshot wound and performed live-saving measures until the Sacramento Fire Department arrived, police said.

Despite providing medical aid, the man was pronounced dead by Sacramento fire personnel.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, as the department has no information on a suspect.

The identity of the deceased man will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

Anyone who has information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact the Sacramento Police dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.