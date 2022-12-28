(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the vandalism of a statue in Land Park.

On Monday, police received reports that the Charles Swanston statue was vandalized. An image shared by the police department shows the statue without its head.

According to police, they are currently investigating the incident and anyone who calls with information is eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Anyone with information should call the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.