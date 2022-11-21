SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two officers were injured after crashing during an early-morning pursuit near Old North Sacramento on Monday, according to Sacramento Police.

Around 12:30 a.m., Sacramento Police were in pursuit of a vehicle when the officers crashed near the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Western Avenue, police said.

Both of the officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the crash site was cleared around 3:30 a.m., police said.

According to police, the person that the officers were chasing got away.

No details about the person or their vehicle were provided.