The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Labor Day near Arden Arcade.

(FOX40.COM) — One man was shot and transported to the hospital after a shooting in Sacramento on Monday night, according to Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported the incident on the 2300 block of Church Ave. at about 8:45 p.m. This follows another shooting that happened two miles away at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Law enforcement is still on scene as of 9:30 p.m. This is a developing story.