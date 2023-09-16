Sacramento Police Department says the death of a woman who was hit by an unknown number of vehicles following a pursuit is under investigation.

(FOX40.COM ) — Sacramento Police Department reported that an unidentified woman was killed Saturday morning after being hit by an unknown number of vehicles following a police pursuit on eastbound I-80.

Officials say that around 3:51 a.m. SPD was “in pursuit and lost visual on Marysville Blvd. at I-80.” The vehicle being pursued crashed on the on-ramp from Marysville Blvd. to eastbound I-80 and an unknown number of occupants fled from the vehicle.

One occupant, the unidentified woman, entered the eastbound lanes of I-80 as a pedestrian and was hit, according to SPD.

Police say that “the debris field from the pedestrian spanned all eastbound lanes and at least 200 feet. Preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was most likely struck by a large vehicle initially and then by an unknown number of subsequent vehicles.”

Two vehicles stopped at the scene after running over the pedestrian’s remains, police say. The crash incident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Area, which SPD said was not involved in the pursuit.