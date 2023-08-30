(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department released several video and audio files from when officers shot a man who allegedly lunged at the officers while carrying a large knife on Aug. 15.

The video is narrated and includes two dispatch audio files, police body camera footage and surveillance videos from Sacramento Regional Transit.

•Video Above: Earlier coverage of the police shooting at a SacRT light rail station

The footage begins with surveillance video of a man in a red shirt and hat entering a light rail train with an alleged knife in his right hand. The man made his way to the front of the train and other passengers moved away from him and exited the train.

Before officers arrived, police said the department’s dispatch center received two calls from the train’s passengers reporting a person with a knife on the train.

After 5 p.m. on Aug. 15, police said officers responded to 24th Street near Sacramento City College regarding multiple calls of a man who was “acting erratically” on a SacRT train while allegedly being armed with a large knife. The train was stopped at the light rail station near the Sacramento City College campus.

Footage shows two officers walking to the light rail train and making their way inside, advising the man to “not grab the knife.”

The video shows the man standing up with a knife and one of the officers discharges a firearm that had bean bag bullets. The individual stands up and moves toward the two officers, with one of them firing at the man.

The narration in the video said officers requested fire personnel and a medical kit.

The officers removed the knife from the person and began rendering medical aid. The individual was pronounced dead after fire personnel arrived.

The video also shows the knife recovered by officers at the scene.

According to police, the incident is being investigated by the department’s homicide unit, internal affairs division and professional standards unit.