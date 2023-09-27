(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Police released videos, including body camera footage and video from drones and surveillance systems, in connection with the shooting death of a man in a downtown parking garage in mid-September.

In the early morning hours of September 12, officers attempted to speak with the man before fatally shooting him after he raised a firearm, police said.

The man was later identified by the coroner and family as Cleavon Miles, 36.

The videos released by police show a man being led out of the Citizen Hotel by security at around 11 p.m. on the night of Sept. 11, and a caller advising emergency personnel that he may be armed.

The caller said that they heard what sounded like a gunshot when the man was on the sidewalk.

At around 1 a.m. the following morning, officers responded to the area of 3rd and L Streets regarding a man pointing a firearm at security guards who matched the description of the person taken out of the hotel hours earlier, police said.

An employee who finished her late-night shift at the Golden 1 Center that night told FOX40.com that the man had flashed a light at them and that security took her and other employees back to the arena.

The man was located on the 6th floor of the garage, and video from a drone shows him standing on the corner pointing what police say is a firearm at the officers.

Police said officers attempted to talk with the man for several hours, and that the man fired his firearm at least two times into the air.

When an officer was placing a PA system in the garage, the man stood up and that is when he was shot by police, the agency said.

The man received medical attention but died sometime later from his injuries. Police said he had a revolver with him that still contained live rounds.

The shooting is being investigated by police, with participation from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of Public Safety Accountability.