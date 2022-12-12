(FOX 40) — Sacramento Police is asking for the public’s help in locating Aeris Hammock, a missing 24-year-old woman that hasn’t been seen since December 9.

According to police, Hammock is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hammock was last seen on Friday in the area of 3rd Avenue and 30th St. in South Sacramento, police said, adding that her “destination is unknown.”

Hammock is described as 5’7″ tall and 170 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Hammock was last seen wearing a black/white sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and pink/lavender Uggs, police said.

The police ask anyone with information regarding Hammock to call 916-808-5471.