SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are searching for a man suspected of robbing three convenience stores at gunpoint in October 2021.

Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Kevin Maurice Brawley. According to police, Brawley pointed a gun at employees at each store and demanded money.

After being identified as a suspect, police said a felony warrant was issued for Brawley. However, officers have not been able to find him.

(Photo from Sacramento police)

“Investigators have made several attempts to locate him and have exhausted all leads,” police said.

Sacramento police are now asking the public for help in finding Brawley. Anyone with information is asked to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471.