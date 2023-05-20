(KTXL) — A shooting involving a Sacramento Police Officer took place Saturday afternoon in midtown Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the area of O Street and 28th Street and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Sacramento Fire Department said a female was transported to a trauma facility with moderate injuries.

No officers were injured during the shooting and it is unknown at this time how many other people were involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story.