SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27.

The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries.

Lawrence “Money Jack” Jackson Senior

He died at the scene. Family identified him as 67-year-old Lawrence “Money Jack” Jackson Senior.

According to police, they are aware that there might be video of the shooting.

If anyone has information involving this case they are encouraged to contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

There is also a QR code Sacramento police tweeted people can use to submit information.