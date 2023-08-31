(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Police will operate a DUI checkpoint near the Sacramento State campus the first night of September, the agency said.

The checkpoint will be located in the area of Folsom Blvd. and Hornet Drive, southeast of the campus, between 7:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. the following morning.

The agency said it picks locations for checkpoints based on the history of DUI-involved crashes and arrests, and that the purpose is not to make arrests, but to prevent people from driving while impaired.

Police are also reminding the public that, while marijuana use is legal in California, driving while high remains illegal. Some medications may also impair a person’s ability to drive safely.

The checkpoint is part of a series of similar operations throughout Northern California in the last days of the so-called “100 deadliest days,” a period from Memorial Day to Labor Day during which around 30% of teen driver deaths occur.

Modesto Police will also operate a DUI checkpoint the first night of September, and the California Highway Patrol said it will conduct “maximum enforcement” over the Labor Day weekend, during which additional officers will be on patrol and for longer periods.