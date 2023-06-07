(KTXL) — The Northern California Postal Customer Council (NCPCC) is inviting the public to relive the days of the old west by hosting a Pony Express reenactment on Wednesday afternoon.

The ride will involve hundreds of horseback riders taking turns transporting a mail-filled “mochila,” a leather square with four pockets sewn into the corners, filled with commemorative letters and personal mail all the way from the Sacramento River to the Missouri River.

•Video Above: The Pony Express starts in 2022

The riders will travel from June 7 to June 17, recreating the route of the original Pony Express, which carried letters and telegrams from April 1860 to November 1861 to prove that the Central Route was passable year-round.

It also pays homage to Central Overland California and Pikes Peak Express Co., which was founded by a Missouri-based freighting firm, Russell, Majors and Waddell.

On Wednesday, a history of the famous mail service will be given at the Pony Express Statue at 2nd and J streets in Old Sacramento.

This will be followed by a swearing-in for Pony Express riders orchestrated by the Sacramento Postmaster.

Those who want to track the ride’s progress can follow along here.

The Central Route included California, Nevada, Utah, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas and Missouri.