(KTXL) — Pops in the Park returns to East Sacramento at 6 p.m. on Saturday and will take place every weekend through the month of June.

This year’s concert series is presented by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, former Sacramento City Councilmember Jeff Harris and Friends of East Sacramento.

The line-up for this years concert series includes:

• Ideateam: June 3 at East Portal Park

• Rod Stinson Band: June 10 at Bertha Henschel Park

• Joy and Madness: June 17 at McKinely Park

• Hipper than Hip: June 24 at Glenn Hall Park

Music performances will begin at 6 p.m. for all dates and end at 9 p.m.

“I am thrilled to co-host this year’s Pops in the Park events,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg, “Any time we can get the community together in a safe, family friendly and fun setting, its worth all the hard work it takes to put these events on.”

Food will be provided by Casa Tulum, who will have a rotating menu for each concert, the East Sacramento/Midtown KIWANIS club will be grilling burgers, hot dogs and tri-tip.

The SacYard Community Tap House will be suppling beer and wine. Guests are only asked to bring something to sit on.

“Pops in the Park is all about supporting the community,” Harris said. “We showcase local businesses, hire local artists, and have a great time as well. Pops is a non-profit, and any money left over after production goes towards park and neighborhood beautification projects.”