(FOX40.COM) — Deputies are responding to a possible grenade that was found on the floor of All Hand Car Wash near Power Inn Road, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities said the county’s bomb squad has been sent to confirm the presence of the grenade near the 7000 block of Power Inn Road.

There have been no evacuations, but the area is cleared of people, officials said.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.