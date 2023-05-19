(KTXL) — A collision involving a prisoner transport bus in downtown Sacramento has resulted in multiple injuries, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
•Video above: Stockton Detective Placed on Leave After DUI Arrest
The collision occurred at the intersection of 5th and I streets when a vehicle is believed to have run a red light and collided with the bus on I Street.
At least 13 inmates are complaining of pain although there are “no visible or obvious injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.
Video from the Sacramento Fire Department shows a black vehicle with major front-end damage and the prisoner bus sustained side impact damage.