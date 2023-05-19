(KTXL) — A collision involving a prisoner transport bus in downtown Sacramento has resulted in multiple injuries, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

•Video above: Stockton Detective Placed on Leave After DUI Arrest

The collision occurred at the intersection of 5th and I streets when a vehicle is believed to have run a red light and collided with the bus on I Street.

Sacramento Fire Department

Sacramento Fire Department

At least 13 inmates are complaining of pain although there are “no visible or obvious injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

Video from the Sacramento Fire Department shows a black vehicle with major front-end damage and the prisoner bus sustained side impact damage.