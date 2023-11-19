(FOX40.COM) — The California Democratic Convention in Sacramento was shut down early on Saturday after protests for a ceasefire in Gaza raised safety concerns.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control and for the safety and security of our delegates and convention participants we are canceling tonight’s caucus meetings, hospitality suites, and Votefest taking place at the convention center,” said California Democratic Party Communications Director Shery Vang.

The California Democratic Convention is a three-day event that over 3,000 delegates attended in hopes of receiving endorsements for their political candidacies. It began on Nov. 17 and was scheduled to last through Sunday.

Starting at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, protestors breached security multiple times and made their way inside the convention while shouting, “Ceasefire now!”

Activities were scheduled to continue through 8 p.m. on Saturday, however, the event was shut down around 7 p.m. Officials say the convention will resume on Sunday.