(FOX40.COM) – Nearly 100 protestors flooded the areas inside and outside of Arden Fair Mall on the day after Thanksgiving to call for an end to the war between Israel and Hamas.

“Ultimately, we’re out here saying that we’re happy to see that there was a ceasefire that was a temporary ceasefire, and we want to see that ceasefire become permanent,” said Sacramento resident Jamier Sale the day after Thanksgiving. “We don’t have a passive role in this. Every tax dollar that’s spent shopping, every tax dollar that comes out of our paychecks -it’s going ultimately to these bombs that are being used against children.

Sale said he wants to “see an end to those bombs drop” and “an end to American funding for those bombs.”

Another protestor in attendance said her family has been fighting this fight for decades.

“I’m a native resident of Sacramento, California. My grandparents used to protest against the State of Israel,” she said while on the front lines of the demonstration. “My mother used to protest against the State of Israel. And it’s very frustrating.”

Despite the current ceasefire in the Middle East, those in attendance said they won’t stop protesting until Israel and Hamas come to a long-lasting resolution without war.