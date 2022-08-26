SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A professional bull rider who was accused of rape will be allowed to compete again after the league learned of new information, the CEO of Professional Bull Riders said.

“Upon recent developments and information provided to the League, Joao Ricardo Vieira has been reinstated and is eligible to participate in all PBR sanctioned events. PBR will continue to monitor the situation,” CEO Sean Gleason said on Facebook.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested Vieira and booked him into jail on Aug. 4, according to records. Vieira, who is 38 and from Brazil, was then suspended from PBR on Aug. 9.

The alleged incident happened on or around Jan. 31, according to the complaint. Vieira was in the Sacramento area at the time for the Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic at the Golden 1 Center, according to PBR’s website. The event spanned from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30.

His bail was originally set at $2 million, and it was later lowered to $300,000 at a hearing on Aug. 22. At the most recent hearing, it was decided Vieira would stay in California and have another court appearance on Oct. 5.

His trial will then have to be within 60 days of Oct. 5. Vieira has no previous record. He started with PBR in 2012.