(KTXL) — The city of Sacramento extended the kitchen pail giveaway through Oct. 14, due to high demand.

Since July 1, Sacramento residents have been required to separate organic waste from their garbage and throw it into their green bins.

While a kitchen pail is not required to recycle organics, it is used to help residents separate their food scraps at home.

Sacramento residents can register at SacOrganics.org, and once their address is confirmed to be within city limits, they can choose a community center, date, and pickup time.

The pails come with compostable plastic bags and an informational brochure.

The kitchen pails are currently limited to one per household and are only available while supplies last.

Property managers seeking bulk orders and customers with disabilities should contact sacrecycle@cityofsacramento.org for their pails.