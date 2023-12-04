(FOX40.COM) — A “prolific” tagger who was sentenced in October for leaving graffiti across downtown Sacramento has now been ordered to pay $50,102 in restitution for damages, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.

A statement from the DA said the man had pleaded no contest to two charges of felony vandalism in early October.

On the first day of December, a judge ordered him to pay the restitution from various graffiti tags in Sacramento County.

The man had already been sentenced to one year in county jail and two years of formal probation, along with the following conditions:

• not possess any materials associated with tagging

• not associate with any known taggers

• abide by a curfew between 11:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• stay 300 yards away from locations he tagged

The DA said that Sacramento Police and the Downtown Sacramento Partnership were key in the investigation and prosecution of the case.