(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento protest for a ceasefire in Gaza during the previously scheduled California Democratic Party Convention caused some streets in the downtown area to temporarily close.

“Sacramento will be the epicenter of a powerful gathering, as hundreds of delegates to the California Democratic Convention unite with thousands more to passionately demand immediate action from the Biden administration, congress, and the Democratic Party,” said a California Progressive Alliance spokesperson who sponsored the protest.

At around 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Sacramento Police Department announced on social media that J Street between 14th Street and 16th Street is currently closed due to the protest in the area. Officers advised travelers to seek alternative routes.