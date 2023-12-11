(FOX40.COM) — The body of a man found in Rancho Cordova more than a year ago has been positively identified with help from the public, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office has not provided the man’s name to the public but said that his family has been notified.

On June 25, 2022, the man’s body was found inside a bathroom at River Bend Park in Rancho Cordova, and investigators determined that the man was found to have died from natural causes.

Although the coroner did not name the man, it said that he was found to live under the aliases of Marvin Williams Sanchez-Lopez and Hector Guzman, listing his birthplace as Mexico and Texas.

A description of the man and a sketch was shared with the public on Dec. 4 resulting in the public’s help in providing an identification.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has a webpage listing unidentified people who were found as long ago as 1975.