(FOX40.COM) — Caltrans is seeking the public’s input on a $465 million project that has the potential to add toll express lanes along Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 50 between Davis and Sacramento.

The total project outlook is to create managed lanes, pedestrian/bicycle facilities and Intelligent Transportation System elements.

According to Caltrans, there are multiple reasons behind the proposed project including to:

• Ease congestion and improve overall person throughput

• Improve freeway operation on the mainline, ramps and at system interchanges

• Support reliable transport of goods and services throughout the region

• Improve modality and travel time reliability

• Provide expedited travel information and monitoring systems

There are several build options that will either add non-tolled High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes, tolled High Occupancy (HOT) lanes or repurpose an existing lane to a HOV lane.

The proposed toll revenue would fund YoloTD bus and Capital Corridor rail services.

On Monday, the project’s Draft Environmental Impact Review became available for public input through Jan. 5, 2024.

The first of two public meetings for the project will be held on Nov. 28 at the Community Center in West Sacramento at 1075 West Capitol Ave. The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A second meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Mary L Stephens Davis Branch Public Library at 315 E. 14th Street, Davis.

Caltrans said they plan for construction to last for a little over three years from October 2024 to winter 2027.