(KTXL) — Raging Waters Waterpark is expected to reopen after Silverwood Entertainment signed letters of intent to take over the waterpark with the California State Fair.

According to a news release, Silverwood Entertainment, a Las Vegas-based company, will take over operations of the waterpark at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds.

— Video Above: Weather forecast, February 13, 2023

“We are looking at ways to expand the operating year, including potentially adding year-round attractions in the active sports category. Management at Cal Expo has been an absolute joy to work with thus far” Steven Dooner, Silverwood’s co-founder, said in the news release.

Raging Waters has been a staple in the Sacramento community for the past 40 years and the Silverwood team claims it needs updating.

Steven Dooner, Silverwood’s co-founder, and Thomas Megna, a Silverwood team member, are both from the Sacramento area and grew up with Cal Expo and Raging Waters Water Park. The two attended Del Campo and Rio Americano high schools as well as American River College and California State University, Sacramento.

“Our objective is to make the park a landmark. To create a real draw to the fairgrounds

and the surrounding community. This won’t happen overnight, and we are having

designers and engineers evaluate the park for what needs to be done and when” Dooner

said.

Silverwood Entertainment did not announce when the park would reopen to the public.