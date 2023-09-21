(FOX40.COM ) — Chart-topping and multi-platinum rapper and producer NF is coming to the Golden 1 Center next summer.

NF is bringing his “Hope Tour” to Sacramento on June 8, 2024. The Sacramento concert will wrap up the second leg of his tour, which includes shows in Australia and New Zealand along with 22 American cities.

Fans can register for first access to tickets online on Ticketmaster’s website.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

Before he makes his way to Sacramento, NF will perform at other Californian cities: San Diego on June 6 and Inglewood on June 7.

The tour is in support of NF’s third studio album “Hope,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album sales, Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums and Tap Rap Album charts.