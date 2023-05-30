(KTXL) — Singer Rebecca Black will headline the Sacramento Pride Festival Saturday, June 10.

Black first rose to fame at the age of 14 in 2011 when her song “Friday” went viral and was widely criticized.

Black continued to release music and earlier this year released her debut studio album “Let Her Burn.”

Black and Bronze Avery, Brian Falduto, Leonardo Martinez and local artists will perform at the Capitol Mall starting around 12 p.m.

The following Sunday, at least five other artists including Naomi Smalls, Jakk Flynn, Sienna Liggins, Plastique Tiara and Mistress Isabelle Brooks will also take the stage.

In addition to performances, Sacramento Pride Festival will also feature a march from Southside Park to the Capitol Mall.

The Sacramento Pride Festival is produced by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.