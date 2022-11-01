SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said that a report of a shooting at Christian Brothers High School that forced the campus into a temporary lockdown on Tuesday morning was a hoax.

“This morning we received a report of multiple people shot at a high school in the 4300 Block of MLK Jr Blvd.,” read a tweet from Sacramento Police published shortly after 11 a.m.

“Officers immediately responded and after clearing the entire school, determined the call was a hoax and that NO shooting had occurred at the school,” the tweet continued.

Details about the caller were not released, but the high school also issued its own message in the form of a reply to the police’s tweet.

“Thank you, @SacPolice, for responding quickly and ensuring the safety of our students, faculty and staff. Our brief lockdown has lifted and campus is secure.”