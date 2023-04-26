(KTXL) — Sacramento County is warning residents against spending time in the American River as a way to beat the heat as temperatures hit the 90s.

The water is expected to be colder than normal for this time of year.

•Video Above: Officials urge caution with snowmelt concerns on waterways

“Cold rivers are dangerous rivers, and right now the American River is running colder than most people realize,” said Liz Bellas, Director of Regional Parks. “Water flowing through the American River right now is in the low 50 degrees. We typically see water in the high 50-/low 60-degree range at this time of year.”

The record snowfall was a welcome sight in the state, but the warmer-than-normal temperatures could send a lot of cold water for a longer period of time down the state’s waterways.

Local and state agencies have been announcing for weeks that the public should avoid entering the waterways as the cold water makes its way down rivers and streams.

Cold water rushing down from the snowpack could incapacitate even strong swimmers and people could also get stranded on rocks as water levels change throughout the day.

Even if water levels appear low, the current underneath the surface could be strong and sweep swimmers away.

“The cold water combined with the swift flows are a recipe for disaster,” Sacramento County said. “Don’t be bold, the water is cold, so please stay off the river.”