(FOX40.COM) — A woman died early Sunday morning following a report of a collision that involved the pedestrian victim and a vehicle.

The Sacramento Police Department officers said that around 12:11 a.m. on Sunday they responded to the area of 65th Street Expressway and Lemon Hill Avenue where they found a woman with significant injuries. The suspected vehicle reportedly fled from the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Officials say that the Sacramento Fire Department personnel transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity will be released after the next of kin is notified.

The incident is currently under investigation by Sacramento PD’s Major Collisions Investigations Unit. They reportedly processed the scene, canvassed the area, and interviewed witnesses.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information about the

investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.