(KTXL) — Dr. Richard Pan, former UC Davis educator and state legislator, said he will run for mayor of Sacramento.

Pan made the comments about his candidacy Sunday night on The Ronin Project Podcast with Bill Wong.

“I am seeking to be the first Asian-American mayor of Sacramento,” said Pan.

He is the latest person to announce their pursuit of the mayoral position after Darrell Steinberg announced in May that he won’t be seeking a third term.

Pan continues to occasionally work as a pediatrician and is a senior policy adviser for AAPI Data.

His political career includes time served as a state senator for California. Before that, he worked as a professor at UC Davis.

Some of his political highlights include authoring AB 678, which kept fire stations open during the recession in 2010, and SB 852, which was a first-in-the-nation law that allowed California to produce its own insulin and other prescription drugs.

He later gained statewide and national attention over laws he authored that limited when children can be exempted from receiving vaccines for certain diseases.

Pan’s bio on the California State Senate website states, “Senator Dr. Richard Pan was born in Yonkers, New York, and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, by parents who immigrated to the United States from Taiwan in order to study engineering.”

“Dr. Pan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Biophysics in 1987 from The Johns Hopkins University, before earning his Medical Doctorate (MD) at the University of Pittsburgh in 1991, and earning his Master of Public Health (MPH) degree from Harvard University’s School of Public Health in 1998,” the bio continues.

Pan has yet to launch a formal campaign, but once that is done he would join Flojaune “Flo” Cofer, Maggy Krell, Kevin McCarty and Steve Hansen as mayoral candidates.

In the podcast where Pan made his comments, he referenced that in 1999, Jimmy Yee briefly became Sacramento’s first Asian American mayor after the death of Mayor Joe Serna.

However, no person of Asian American descent has been elected mayor. In his comments on the podcast, Pan said he will seek to become the first.