(FOX40.COM) — Rite Aid announced seven more of its California store locations are planned to close as part of its operations to close 150 “underperforming” stores.

In October, the nationwide pharmaceutical store announced it was filling for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Since that announcement Rite Aid has closed a number of locations in Sacramento County, Placer County and in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

This most recent announcement of store closures include two Sacramento County locations, one Placer County location, a Nevada County location and an El Dorado County location, according to court documents.

The announced locations include:

• 4004 Foothills Blvd., Roseville

• 10570 Twin Cities Rd., Galt

• 4980 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento

• 1020 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe

• 11230 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

The court documents do not outline a clear timeline for when these stores will be closed.