(FOX40.COM) — Expect road closures in downtown this weekend, as the annual Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Capitol Mall.

The free two-day event will take place on Friday and Saturday and will feature live music along with local food and drink vendors.

Starting Monday, road closures will take place on Capitol Mall between 3rd and 8th streets, according to city officials.

Here are the roads that will be closed for the event:

•Capitol Mall from 3rd to 8th streets beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m.

•5th Street from N to L streets beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m.

•7th Street from N to L streets beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

Friday’s festivities will occur from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. while the event will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Roads are expected to be open to traffic by 1 a.m. on Sunday.

SacRT is offering free rides on its bus and light rail services during the hours of the festival. Attendees can ride between 2 p.m. and end-of-service Friday, and 9 a.m. to end-of-service Saturday.

To ride the bus or light rail for free, attendees must present a flyer. Only one flyer is needed per group, city officials said.

Click or tap here to download the flyer.

Free bike valet will also be available on Saturday.

This year’s Farm-to-Fork Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a concert lineup that includes Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Cannons, Danielle Ponder, Jean Dawson, Eric Gales and Zia Victoria.

Click or tap here to view set times.

The year’s edition of the Farm-to-Fork series began on Sept. 7 with the Legends of Wine event and continued with the annual Tower Bridge Dinner three days later.