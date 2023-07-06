(KTXL) — The “Sacramento Fire Department Community” app was put to use by residents of Sacramento on the Fourth of July.

Sacramento Fire Department Captain Justin Sylvia said his department received more than 1,300 reports of illegal fireworks through their new mobile app.

Sylvia also said the agency received nearly 2,000 phone calls on their phone hotline from residents reporting illegal fireworks.

“This was one of the busiest Fourth of July holidays we have seen,” said the captain.

Illegal fireworks seized by Sac Fire ahead of the Fourth of July. (Credit: Sacramento Police Department)

The fire department released a breakdown of their service calls from July 4, which revealed the following:

There were 22 calls for reported structure fires.

SFD received 103 calls for other types of fires, including grass, vehicles, trees, dumpsters and debris fires.

One fire caused by fireworks damaged two homes.

The department received 395 emergency calls on July 4.

According to Sylvia, the total number of citations issued for illegal fireworks is still being reviewed and processed.

Users of the Sac Fire app can still report illegal firework activity as the period to legally set fireworks off ended on July 5.