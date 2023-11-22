(FOX40.COM) — One person has died and another person was left in critical condition after a single-car crash in North Sacramento.

According to Sacramento Police, the crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Marysville Boulevard and Los Robles Boulevard.

Images taken by a FOX40 News member show the front of a white car rammed into a pole while the car’s trunk is open.

Image of the solo vehicle crash at Marysville Boulevard and Los Robles Boulevard on Wednesday night. (Image Credit: FOX40)

Images also show the presence of Sacramento Police and the Sacramento Fire Department.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.