(FOX40.COM) — One person has died and another person was left in critical condition after a single-car crash in North Sacramento.
According to Sacramento Police, the crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Marysville Boulevard and Los Robles Boulevard.
Images taken by a FOX40 News member show the front of a white car rammed into a pole while the car’s trunk is open.
Images also show the presence of Sacramento Police and the Sacramento Fire Department.
