(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s help in solving a homicide that happened nearly two years ago.

On Wednesday, the agency said it is looking for any witnesses who have information regarding the murder of Inimava Mabinton, who died after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 2700 block of Fruitridge Road on Sept. 13, 2021.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on September 12.

In a news release, authorities said that callers who provide information may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

On September 13, 2021, the Sacramento Police Department said that officers responded to the aforementioned location on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, authorities said they located two victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

One victim, Mabinton, died at the hospital, while the other victim was last reported to be in stable condition, the department said in a news release.